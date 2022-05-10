The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.27 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $44.23.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

