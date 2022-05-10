The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RMR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $858.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.