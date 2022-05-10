The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $863.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 89,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.