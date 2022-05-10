The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00M-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $827.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Shyft Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.