The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

