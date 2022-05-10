The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider David Cebollero Sells 587 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) insider David Cebollero sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $10,213.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WU stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.