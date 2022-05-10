The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WU opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.92. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

