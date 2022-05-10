Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TBPH stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $690.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $106,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

