TheStreet Upgrades Post (NYSE:POST) to B

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
POST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.
POST stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Post by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
