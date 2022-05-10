TheStreet Upgrades Post (NYSE:POST) to B

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

POST stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.36.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Post by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

