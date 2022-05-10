Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,707,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,362,707.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,300,600.00.

IBKR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,568. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

