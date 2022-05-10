Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.44.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

