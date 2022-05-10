Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

