ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ThredUp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.20. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
