ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ThredUp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.20. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60.

Get ThredUp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ThredUp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.