ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDUP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

