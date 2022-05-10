Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 136,269 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,684,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.