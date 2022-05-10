Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 88,619 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,859,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $847.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.