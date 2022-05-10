Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 88,619 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,859,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $847.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

