Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TVTY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 81.71% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

