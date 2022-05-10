Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNXP opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.