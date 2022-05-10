Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TNXP opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.42.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
