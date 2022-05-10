Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock remained flat at $$18.17 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

