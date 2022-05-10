TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.22.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

BLD stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.78. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TopBuild by 24.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TopBuild by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

