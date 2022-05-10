TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies’ first-quarter earnings were better than expected. TTE is gaining from new startups, increase in commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past month, shares have outperformed the industry. However, TTE’s profitability is likely to have been impacted by natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields. TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TTE has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

