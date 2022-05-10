TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 248.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278 ($3.43).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 114.85 ($1.42) on Monday. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £905.79 million and a P/E ratio of 163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($59,673.55).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

