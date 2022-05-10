TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 12,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

