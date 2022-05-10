TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

TRTX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 11,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,566. The company has a market cap of $783.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.74. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 322.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

