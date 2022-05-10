TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 86,922 shares of company stock worth $199,718. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

