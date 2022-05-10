Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 338.20 ($4.17).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 435 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -22.50. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 458.20 ($5.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

