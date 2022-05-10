TransAlta Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

