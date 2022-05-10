TransAlta Renewables Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of RNW opened at C$17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.10.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.
