TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.15.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

