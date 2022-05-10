TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.
NYSE:TDG opened at $545.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.61 and a 200 day moving average of $631.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $540.28 and a 52 week high of $688.03.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
