TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

NYSE:TDG opened at $545.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.61 and a 200 day moving average of $631.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $540.28 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.