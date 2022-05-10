Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

