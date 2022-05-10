TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $537.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.