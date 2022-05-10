Treatt plc (LON:TET) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TET stock opened at GBX 867 ($10.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £524.23 million and a P/E ratio of 40.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.32. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 842 ($10.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,315 ($16.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of £9,932.02 ($12,245.12). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($13.28), for a total value of £53,742.30 ($66,258.54).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

