Tremor International (TRMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
