Trevena (TRVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRVN stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

