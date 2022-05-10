Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,185. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

