Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

TREX stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Trex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

