Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.83.
Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
