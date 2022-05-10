Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOLWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 73,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.