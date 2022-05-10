Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Price Target Lowered to €166.00 at Societe Generale

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Societe Generale from €255.00 ($268.42) to €166.00 ($174.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TGNOF remained flat at $$190.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $215.50.

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

