Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Price Target Lowered to €166.00 at Societe Generale

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Societe Generale from €255.00 ($268.42) to €166.00 ($174.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:TGNOF remained flat at $$190.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $215.50.
Trigano Company Profile (Get Rating)
