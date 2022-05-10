TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.36 million.

TRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.74.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TriMas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

