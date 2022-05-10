Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 662,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,387. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after buying an additional 201,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

