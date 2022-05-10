True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

