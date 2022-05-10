Truist Financial Cuts ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $25.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FORG. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

NYSE FORG opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.