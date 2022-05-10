Truist Financial Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $50.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Shares of VRNS opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

