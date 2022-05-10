Truist Financial Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $36.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

