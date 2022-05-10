Truist Financial Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $90.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

TREX opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

