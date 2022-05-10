TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

TTEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. 1,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,546. TTEC has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 314,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

