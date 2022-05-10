Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

TUFN opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

