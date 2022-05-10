Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.25. 383,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,232. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0937076 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

